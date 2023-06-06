What license holders and aspiring license holders need to know.

In Maryland, starting July 1, all adults 21+ will be able to purchase cannabis from licensed dispensaries and Maryland's cannabis industry will never be the same. The state is currently preparing to launch this new program, to convert the current medical cannabis industry to an adult-use market, and to fulfill its goals for economic growth, representation, and social equity in Maryland. Both existing license holders and aspiring new license applicants need to be making preparations right now.



Existing medical cannabis license holders need to either convert to adult-use licenses or sell their licenses by July 1st. Individuals and businesses interested in applying for new cannabis licenses need to prepare for the opening of the 30-day Round 1 application period in September.



Austin Ownbey, Mike McQueeny, and Regina DeSantis discussed the Maryland Cannabis Reform Act, its implementation, and what license holders (and aspiring license holders) should know as deadlines approach.



Download presentation materials here.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.