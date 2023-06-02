Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, the news is all on the state level. Minnesota is on the verge of legalizing adult-use cannabis. New Hampshire may have a commission to study legalization or it may legalize with state stores. Advocates in Nebraska are trying to get medical marijuana on the ballot. And finally, weed wine is now a thing.

MINNESOTA

Adult-use legalization is closer to the finish line, as the North Star State's legislative session winds down. Lawmakers in both the House and Senate passed a compromise bill worked out in conference committee this week. Next step: the governor's office.

NEW HAMPSHIRE

There's a lot of cannabis-related action going on in the New Hampshire legislature right now. After the defeat in the Senate of a legalization bill earlier this month, the body voted to create a "study commission" to examine the possibility of legalizing using Governor Chris Sununu's (R) plan to operate dispensaries through a state-run monopoly. And the House is looking at a new model with a combination of state stores and private shops. Will any plan emerge this year? Stay tuned to find out!

NEBRASKA

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana has appeared in The Week in Weed several times, as far back as March 2020. They've been advocating for medical cannabis for eight years, each time falling short of their goal. No surprise, they're at it again. This time, they're starting their signature gathering campaign earlier, in order to get more than the 100,000 signatures necessary to get on the ballot.

AND FINALLY

If you're looking to consume cannabis in liquid form, weed wine may be for you. The New York Times ran an article on it, which has sparked interest. The article is here (subscription required); more info on this intriguing beverage is available here.

Be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

