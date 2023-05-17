Ian Stewart (Partner-Los Angeles), the co-chair of Wilson
Elser's cannabis law practice, appears in the article
"Growth of cannabis industry brings added exposures,"
published in BusinessInsurance.com on May 1, 2023. The
feature cites Ian's May 1, 2023, presentation at the RIMS 2023
RISKWORLD Conference in Atlanta and quotes him extensively. Ian
acknowledges the substantial growth in the cannabis industry and
the commercial insurance markets over the past decade and explains,
"As the market has grown, so have its exposures." He
notes an increased focus and research on the possible risks
associated with cannabis use and says, "We're starting to
see science and medicine catch up with public policy and consumer
behavior."
Read the Article.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.