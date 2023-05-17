Ian Stewart (Partner-Los Angeles), the co-chair of Wilson Elser's cannabis law practice, appears in the article "Growth of cannabis industry brings added exposures," published in BusinessInsurance.com on May 1, 2023. The feature cites Ian's May 1, 2023, presentation at the RIMS 2023 RISKWORLD Conference in Atlanta and quotes him extensively. Ian acknowledges the substantial growth in the cannabis industry and the commercial insurance markets over the past decade and explains, "As the market has grown, so have its exposures." He notes an increased focus and research on the possible risks associated with cannabis use and says, "We're starting to see science and medicine catch up with public policy and consumer behavior."



