We write to update an earlier blog on Twitter's move to allow cannabis advertising on its social media platform. Back in February of this year, Twitter made a bold, unprecedented, move to allow cannabis advertising. Twitter was the first major social media company to permit such marketing. Just a couple of months later, in an effort to generate more revenue, the company has eased its cannabis advertising restrictions. This should come as no surprise: According to a recent news article, "[Elon Musk] has been forced to make huge cost cuts and scramble to find more sources of revenue to justify his $44 billion purchase of Twitter." Although the rules have been relaxed, there are still many restrictions for cannabis ads found in Twitter's marketing guidelines. To be sure that your advertising is compliant with Twitter rules, as well as state and federal regulations, it is important to work with experienced cannabis advertising attorneys.

Twitter's Relaxed Cannabis Advertising Guidelines

On April 25, Twitter announced an update to its cannabis advertising policy. As part of the statement, Twitter noted that after gathering "meaningful feedback," the company is moving forward with additional opportunities for the promotion of cannabis. Among the changes, Twitter now allows certified advertisers to feature packaged cannabis products in ad creative. According to the announcement, certified advertisers may continue responsibly linking to their owned and operated web pages and e-commerce experiences for cannabinoids ("CBD"), tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC"), and cannabis-related products and services. Further, the company made assorted changes that apply to medical licensees and additional recreational markets, while noting that some restrictions continue to apply.

How to Comply with Twitter's New Cannabis Advertising Rules

As with any new set of regulations, it is important to fully understand what is, and is not, permissible, or risk platform and/or regulatory action. In crafting a cannabis advertising campaign, companies must be sure to adhere to Twitter's new guidelines. Working with experienced cannabis marketing attorneys is one way to ensure that your ads are compliant.

