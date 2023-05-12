Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

What a long strange trip it has been to allow adult-use cannabis in Delaware. Rep. Ed Osienski (D) has introduced a bill to legalize for years, each time getting so close to the goal, but falling short again and again.

After five years of countless meetings, debates, negotiations and conversations, I'm grateful we have reached the point where Delaware has joined a growing number of states that have legalized and regulated adult recreational marijuana for personal use. Rep. Ed Osienski (D) quoted in High Times

Governor John Carney (D) has long opposed adult-use legalization, and vetoed Rep. Osienski's bill last year. Carney didn't sign the bills to legalize and set up a market, but allowed them to become law without his signature.

I want to be clear that my views on this issue have not changed. And I understand there are those who share my views who will be disappointed in my decision not to veto this legislation. I came to this decision because I believe we've spent far too much time focused on this issue, when Delawareans face more serious and pressing concerns every day. It's time to move on. Gov. John Carney (D) statement

So the moral of this story seems to be: if you can't change hearts and minds on an issue, perhaps you can just wear them down with persistence.

MINNESOTA

The legislative process continues in Minnesota, where an adult-use legalization bill went through so many committees even we have lost count. This week, the House voted in favor of the measure, after hours of debate. The Senate is scheduled to vote on a companion bill (which has been on its own committee odyssey) today. The bills will go to a conference committee because at this point, what's another committee? The deadline for the legislature to send a bill to the Governor is May 22. Gov. Tim Walz (DFL) is expected to sign the measure. Further bulletins as events warrant!

AND FINALLY

Have you ever wondered if worms get the munchies when under the influence of cannabis? Well, wonder no longer! A study published in Current Biology on (yes) April 20 indicates that nematode worms prefer high-calorie foods when exposed to cannabis. And you thought worms and people had nothing in common.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.