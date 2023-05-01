ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

In this podcast, Susan Gorey and Dee Anna Hays, who is chair of Ogletree Deakins' Multistate Advice and Counseling Practice Group, are joined by Tae Phillips, who is a co-chair of the firm's Drug Testing Practice Group. Tae reviews the many issues facing employers as the number of states legalizing the use of medical and recreational marijuana grows. He provides best practices for managing the complex framework of state marijuana laws and discusses issues surrounding job protections for marijuana users, reasonable suspicion drug testing, and what employers can expect in the future.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.