Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, Kentucky legalized medical cannabis. Maryland's legislature worked on setting up an adult-use market. On the federal level, the Veterans Equal Access Act made a reappearance. And finally, a new collective bargaining agreement would allow NBA players to use, promote and invest in cannabis.

KENTUCKY

Add Kentucky to the list of states that allow the use of marijuana for medical purposes. Governor Andy Beshear (D) signed a medical cannabis legalization bill into law late last week.

MARYLAND

The Maryland Senate passed a bill to regulate cannabis sales in the state last week. Now, they'll have to reconcile their bill with the one passed by the House earlier in March. As so often happens in the journey from bill to law, the language was identical when the bills were introduced in the two chambers, but changes were made along the way. Expect more action on this, as the July 1 deadline for legalization fast approaches.

VETERANS EQUAL ACCESS BILL

Rep. Brian Mast (R-FL) is re-introducing a bill to allow veterans the ability to use medical cannabis in states where it is legal. That is why I am re-introducing bipartisan legislation called the Veterans Equal Access Act, which would make it easier for qualified veterans to access medical marijuana in states where it is legal Rep. Brian Mast Rep. Brian Mast

AND FINALLY

As the NBA regular season winds down, we note that a new collective bargaining agreement between the NBA and the players' association would remove cannabis from the list of banned substances. It would also allow players to invest in and promote cannabis companies and products.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week.