Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, we see adult-use cannabis taking one path in Delaware and another in Hawaii. Meanwhile, in Kentucky, the Governor signs a bill to regulate Delta-8 THC. In New York, more locations open up to dispensaries owned by justice-involved individuals. And finally, we report on a museum devoted to all things weed.

DELAWARE

Our first story involves The First State. The Delaware legislature (once again) passed an adult-use cannabis bill. If this sounds familiar, it's because they passed legislation on this topic before, only to have it vetoed by Governor John Carney (D). This time, however, support for legalization is higher, and may be enough to override a veto. Stay tuned!

HAWAII

In the 50th State, things are moving in a much different direction. Although the Senate passed an adult-use legalization bill by a large margin, House leadership did not schedule the measure for a hearing in time to meet a legislative deadline. So once again, it's better luck next year.

KENTUCKY

Kentucky lawmakers of both political parties came together to support a bill regulating Delta-8 THC in the Bluegrass State. Governor Andy Beshear (D) signed the bill this week. Supporters of cannabis legalization, as well as companies in the hemp industry, are supportive of the measure.

We want Kentuckians to have access to the resources they need for relief. We want to make sure they can do that safely, and this bill is a good first step. Governor Andy Beshear (D-KY)

NEW YORK

Turning our attention to the Empire State, we note that the Second Circuit Court of Appeals has become involved in the cannabis dispensary arena. The court modified a lower court's injunction against dispensaries owned by justice-involved individuals opening in five regions of the state. Prior to this week's decision, such dispensaries were prohibited in Western New York, the Hudson Valley, Central New York, the Finger Lakes, and Brooklyn. Now, only the Finger Lakes area remains off limits.

AND FINALLY

If your springtime getaway plans take you to New York City, you may want to check out THC NYC, opening April 7. This "home to high culture" promises an immersive experience. And, of course, opportunities to purchase.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

