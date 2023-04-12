Pryor Cashman client Gotham Buds LLC, an experience-based company specializing in luxurious clothing, hip-hop music, and cannabis smoking accessories, recently had their New York State Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary License application (CAURD) selected for approval.

According to the website for the New York State Office of Cannabis Management:

CAURD licensees are the first retail dispensaries to open for legal adult-use cannabis sales in New York State, establishing businesses owned by justice-involved individuals at the bedrock of New York's adult-use cannabis market. CAURD licensees are positioned to make New York's first legal cannabis sales before the end of 2022, speeding the delivery of investments into communities across New York State that were impacted by the disproportionate enforcement of cannabis prohibition.

Pryor Cashman Partner Jeff Johnson, head of the Cannabis Group, assisted Gotham Buds LLC in the preparation and filing of the application.

