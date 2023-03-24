Effective March 22, 2023, New York's cannabis advertising rules are now in place. These rules aim to protect public health, particularly minors, and ensure that cannabis advertising is truthful and not misleading.

Cannabis advertisements cannot be displayed within 1,000 feet of a school or daycare center.

Ads cannot target individuals under 21 years of age or depict minors, toys, characters, or cartoons.

Advertising cannot claim cannabis is safe or healthy or that it has curative or therapeutic effects unless supported by substantial evidence.

Ads cannot contain false, misleading, or deceptive information.

The warning statement "This product may be intoxicating and may be habit-forming" must be included in all cannabis advertisements.

Promotions, such as giveaways or coupons, are prohibited except in licensed dispensaries.

Advertising cannot be displayed on any public transportation or property owned or leased by the state or local government.

All ads must include the New York State Department of Health's "Know the Facts" educational campaign website address.

