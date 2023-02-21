Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, we saw some federal activity on medical marijuana for veterans. We have an update on those SAFE Banking talks. Twitter will now allow cannabis ads. And finally, marijuana has come to vending machines.

MEDICAL MARIJUANA FOR VETS

Could veterans suffering from PTSD or chronic pain be able to use cannabis to relieve their symptoms? Members of both parties and both chambers of Congress are willing to allow research into the idea. A Senate bill sponsored by Jon Tester (D-MT) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), and a House bill sponsored by Lou Correa (D-CA) and Jack Bergman (R-MI) would direct the Department of Veterans Affairs to launch comprehensive research, including clinical trials, into the effectiveness of medical marijuana to treat medical conditions, as well as other quality of life issues.

I am honored to have Congressman Bergman, Senate Committee on Veterans' Affairs Chairman Jon Tester, and Senator Dan Sullivan join me in taking action to help veterans in need of medical cannabis and opioid alternatives. Lou Correa, introducing the bill

SAFE UPDATE

Last week, we reported that Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) met with a group of Democratic Senators to discuss the prospects of passing cannabis banking legislation in this Congress. This week, he sat down with some Republicans to find a way forward on reform measures. All three, Sens. Steve Daines (R-MT), Rand Paul (R-KY) and Dan Sullivan (R-AK), were cosponsors of last Congress' SAFE Banking bill.

TWITTER ADS

Twitter will now allow advertising of state-legal cannabis products. The company is the first social media platform to permit such ads, and they come with many restrictions on type of content. Will this advertising lead to a more mellow Twitter experience? Anything's possible...

AND FINALLY

Michigan got its first cannabis vending machine earlier this week. If you know what you want, you can step right up and make your purchase. Budtenders are still available, if you need a bit more guidance.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

