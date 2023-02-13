Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, Missouri began adult-use sales. The SAFE Banking act makes yet another appearance on the legislative stage. We have an update on the DMV and MJ. And finally, if you're looking for a dispensary/bar/bakery combo, this store in Illinois has you covered.

MISSOURI

Sales of adult-use cannabis began recently in Missouri, and business was booming. Last weekend, retailers took in over $12.6 million dollars, two-thirds of which was from adult-use consumers.

Our industry was adamant that we would be ready on day one to deliver for Missourians, but I never would have imagined this type of reception MoCannTrade Executive Director Andrew Mullins

And Missourians can now apply for a home-grow license, three days ahead of schedule.

SAFE, AGAIN

Stop us if you've heard this before, but federal legislation to allow banking for the cannabis industry is a topic of discussion on Capitol Hill. Sigh. Senate Democrats are trying to figure out a path forward, after the bill was stripped out of last year's appropriation legislation. The SAFE Banking band is back together: Sens. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Jeff Merkley (D-OR), Sherrod Brown (D-OH), and Jacky Rosen (D-NV). (Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) had a scheduling conflict.) They face fellow Senators who are less than interested (no Republicans met with the group) and a House controlled by Republicans, many of whom are hostile to the idea. We're really hoping it passes this time, as we're running out of metaphors to describe the futility of this exercise.

MJ IN THE DMV

The DMV (District of Columbia, Maryland and Virginia, for those of you not from the area) has a patchwork of cannabis laws. Although one subway ride can take you through all three jurisdictions, your ability to buy marijuana legally varies from place to place. Maryland was the last of the three to legalize adult-use, but it may be the first to set up legal adult-use dispensaries. A hearing on a bill to set up a market is scheduled for February 17. But what about Virginia? They legalized in 2021, but have yet to enact legislation to allow sales. As for DC – well, it's complicated.

AND FINALLY

Until recently, if you wanted to buy some beer, grab some ganga and devour some donuts, that meant three separate stops. Not anymore! The Okay Dispensary in Wheeling, Illinois combines a cannabis dispensary, a bar and a bakery.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.