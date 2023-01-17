Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, the big news is that Connecticut began legal adult-use cannabis sales. And so did Detroit. We have an update on the Minnesota legalization bill. And finally, we found a story about a Michigan dispensary that got into the holiday spirit of giving with a "Jackets for Joints" program.

CONNECTICUT

Connecticut joined (most of) its New England neighbors in allowing sales of cannabis for adult use this week. Sales kicked off on Tuesday, January 10th at 10:00 am, and the state's Department of Consumer Protection announced first-day sales totaled over $250,000. That leaves New Hampshire as the only state without a legal market, from Maine to New Jersey.

DETROIT

Connecticut wasn't the only jurisdiction to begin sales in 2023. The City of Detroit allowed sales for adult use this month also. 33 applicants were given licenses and further rounds of licensing are expected in the future.

MINNESOTA

As we reported, Minnesota lawmakers introduced an adult-use cannabis bill last week. Now the state's governor is getting into the act. He sent out a blast email, asking supporters to sign a petition urging the legislature to send the bill to his desk. Obviously, we'll be keeping an eye on this developing story.

AND FINALLY

We have a little left-over holiday cheer to spread this week. Michigan dispensary chain Puff Cannabis had a jacket drive last month. Bring in a child's winter jacket to any location, and get a jar of pre-rolls valued at $50. If they run the promotion next year, a Detroit location can get into the act.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.