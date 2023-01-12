ARTICLE

We recently passed the five-year anniversary of recreational cannabis being legal in California. But the industry isn't exactly popping the (CBD-infused) champagne. There are a lot of lessons to be learned from California's roll out of legal pot. Join Greenberg Glusker attorneys Steve Stein and Michelle Mabugat as they explore what has gone wrong, what can be done to get things back on the right track, and more on this edition of The Grass is Always Greenberg.

