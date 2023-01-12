United States:
Five Years Of Legal Recreational Cannabis In California: Are Smoother Roads Ahead? (Podcast)
12 January 2023
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
We recently passed the five-year anniversary of recreational
cannabis being legal in California. But the industry isn't
exactly popping the (CBD-infused) champagne. There are a lot of
lessons to be learned from California's roll out of legal
pot. Join Greenberg Glusker attorneys Steve Stein and Michelle
Mabugat as they explore what has gone wrong, what can be done to
get things back on the right track, and more on this edition
of The Grass is Always Greenberg.
