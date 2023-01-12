Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, we see New York's adult-use cannabis market opening. Kentucky residents can now possess medical marijuana. Lawmakers in Minnesota introduce an adult-use legalization bill. Rules for Missouri's cannabis industry may appear in February. And finally, we check in on the weed nuns.

NEW YORK

New York Governor Kathy Hochul (D) promised that cannabis sales would begin in 2022, and they did. Just under the wire (12/29) and in just one location (so far), but at 4:20 pm, the doors opened to the public and sales began. Look for this market to expand quite a bit in 2023.

KENTUCKY

As of January 1, patients with qualifying conditions can purchase medical marijuana in Kentucky. As we reported back in November, Governor Andy Beshear (D) signed an executive order allowing people to possess cannabis purchased outside the state for medical purposes. The Governor would like full medical cannabis legalization – we'll see if the legislature will move in that direction.

MINNESOTA

A new legislative session is underway in Minnesota, and lawmakers are ready to legalize adult-use cannabis. Now that the Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party (Minnesota's Democratic Party) controls both chambers of the legislature and holds the governorship, chances look good that we'll be adding a new state to the list of those with full legalization.

MISSOURI

After legalization, what comes next? Rule-making! That process is now underway in Missouri, with final rules expected in February.

AND FINALLY

Back in 2019, we reported on the Sisters of the Valley, nicknamed the Weed Nuns. We note this week that they are still in business and have expanded to other countries. Their top-selling CBD product? A salve for achy joints.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.