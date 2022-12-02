On September 20, 2022, Greenberg Glusker's Michelle Mabugat moderated "Entering The Cannabis Industry: Licensing, Regulatory Policy & Getting Projects Off of the Ground," part of BISNOW's California Cannabis CRE Conference. The panel, which included Michelle Garakian (Interim Exec. Director, City of LA Dept. of Cannabis Regulation), delves into topics including zoning, Social Equity, LA's "Phase 3 Round 2," key factors in planning and teambuilding, and more on this edition of The Grass is Always Greenberg.

