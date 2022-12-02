Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
United States:
(C)CRE: An Intro To Cannabis Commercial Real Estate (Podcast)
02 December 2022
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
On September 20, 2022, Greenberg Glusker's Michelle Mabugat
moderated "Entering The Cannabis Industry: Licensing,
Regulatory Policy & Getting Projects Off of the Ground,"
part of BISNOW's California Cannabis CRE Conference. The panel,
which included Michelle Garakian (Interim Exec. Director, City of
LA Dept. of Cannabis Regulation), delves into topics including
zoning, Social Equity, LA's "Phase 3 Round 2," key
factors in planning and teambuilding, and more on this edition of
The Grass is Always Greenberg.
