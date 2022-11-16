ARTICLE

United States: 2022 Post-Election Analysis: Where Does Cannabis Go From Here?

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Five states had marijuana on the ballot in last Tuesday's elections (and another state had psychedelics). Here's a deeper look at these measures, and what comes next for the cannabis industry.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.