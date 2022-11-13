Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
United States:
Have Employer Drug Tests Gone Up In Smoke? (Podcast)
13 November 2022
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Episode 22
Greenberg Glusker Employment Partner Karina Sterman joins Priya
Sopori, Steve Stein and Michelle Mabugat to discuss new legislation
enacted in California, AB 2188, which affects the ability of
employers to discharge or refuse to hire employees based on their
off-duty use of cannabis. While the law does not take effect until
2024, Karina outlines what implications this legislation has for
employers, how they will need to adapt, and more on this edition
of The Grass is Always Greenberg.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Cannabis & Hemp from United States
Indian Advertising Regulation & Law
Khaitan & Co LLP
The Indian advertising market has been subject to consistent and strong growth for some time, and this has been assisted by the adoption of technology and the massive growth in smart devices ...
Choice Of Entity For The Startup Business
Crowell & Moring
While forming a new entity is generally quite easy, corporate structure and tax considerations play a fundamental role in a startup's ability to raise capital. Prospective investors have expectations for how a "venture backable" business ...