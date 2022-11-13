ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

Episode 22

Greenberg Glusker Employment Partner Karina Sterman joins Priya Sopori, Steve Stein and Michelle Mabugat to discuss new legislation enacted in California, AB 2188, which affects the ability of employers to discharge or refuse to hire employees based on their off-duty use of cannabis. While the law does not take effect until 2024, Karina outlines what implications this legislation has for employers, how they will need to adapt, and more on this edition of The Grass is Always Greenberg.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.