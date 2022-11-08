ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The lazy stoner jamming out to Pink Floyd in his VW van? That trope is long gone. Today's enthusiasts are a diverse collection that includes executives, parents, healthcare workers, and everyone in between. As new markets continue to emerge and legislative hurdles ease, M&A activity in the cannabis industry is primed for a big year. Here's what to expect in 2023:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.