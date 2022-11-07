ARTICLE

Tribal leaders of federally-recognized tribes that have legalized cannabis, either medicinally or for adult use, may soon be able to breathe a sigh of relief. The Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations bill for the Department of the Interior (the “2023 Appropriations Bill”), awaiting Senate approval after having passed the House, includes a provision prohibiting the use of any Interior funds to enforce federal laws that otherwise criminalize cannabis on Indian lands where tribal law authorizes its use, distribution, possession, or cultivation. There are, however, two important caveats.

First, if the tribe is subject to state law that is contrary to tribal law, or the tribal land is located in a state where cannabis is illegal, the non-enforcement provision does not apply. Some tribes are still subject to Public Law 280, a relic from the 1950s, which gives certain states criminal jurisdiction over tribal members on tribal land. For those tribes, state criminal law would control and cannabis use, distribution, possession, or cultivation would remain illegal on tribal land.

Second, tribes must take reasonable steps to ensure tribal laws regarding cannabis are compatible with certain federal policy objectives, such as prohibiting cannabis use for minors and ensuring cannabis is not diverted to states or tribes where it is illegal, used to support organized crime or other illicit drugs, or brought onto federal public lands.

These policy objectives mirror ones that had been included in the “Wilkinson Memo,” a 2014 Obama-era statement of policy emphasizing the Department of Justice's non-enforcement policy against tribes for legal cannabis businesses (both medicinal and adult-use). That memo gave tribes and tribal members some comfort that legalization efforts would not subject them to prosecution, or prevent federal funds from continuing to support their communities. When Attorney General Sessions rescinded that policy statement in 2017, tribal legalization was left in political limbo. The Biden administration has remained silent on the issue of tribal legalization, despite President Biden's pardon announcement earlier this month.

If the Senate approves the 2023 Appropriations Bill, it will give tribes that have already legalized cannabis some much-needed clarity on where the federal government stands on enforcement of the federal Controlled Substances Act. During the Obama administration, tribes in states like Washington and Nevada found success in compacting with the state to create a uniform system of distribution. Tribes in California do not have that option as the state has prevented any such partnership, despite the state and tribes separately legalizing adult-use. More recently, some tribes located in New York went ahead without state partnership while state adult-use licenses linger in the approval process. Indeed, more than 100 dispensaries have opened in New York on Native land.

For tribes in states where cannabis remains prohibited in some or all forms, or the state has criminal jurisdiction over tribal members, the 2023 Appropriations Bill is a reminder that the complex system of federal and state law governing tribal affairs continues to create issues affecting tribal sovereignty.

