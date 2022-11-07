Ian Stewart (Partner-Los Angeles) co-authors "Cannabis Cos. Must Brace for Emerging Product Risks," with the CEO of National Cannabis Risk Prevention Services and the company's director of product safety, for the November 1 edition of Law360. The article reveals how new studies may soon find attorneys seeking to establish medical causation linking the use of high-THC products to cardiovascular conditions, mental health issues and susceptibilities in specific consumer populations. The discussion points to areas where this evolving product risk has the potential to result in enormous future liability for which cannabis and hemp companies are currently unprepared. In viewing education as essential to mitigating the actual harm of products containing cannabinoids, the authors suggest cannabis and hemp industries embrace a mix of legal reform, policy changes and adoption of traditional risk management principles to prevent future product risk issues from damaging market sustainability.

