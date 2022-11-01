ARTICLE

Greenberg Glusker bankruptcy and financial restructuring partner Keith Banner joins his colleagues Alexa Steinberg and Steve Stein for a look at the intersection of cannabis and bankruptcy law. Can cannabis companies obtain protections under bankruptcy law? If not, why? What alternatives do cannabis companies have to filing for bankruptcy? And what might the future hold? Keith answers these and other questions on this edition of The Grass is Always Greenberg.

