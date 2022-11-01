Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
United States:
Cannabis And Bankruptcy Laws (Podcast)
01 November 2022
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Greenberg Glusker bankruptcy and financial restructuring partner
Keith Banner joins his colleagues Alexa Steinberg and Steve Stein
for a look at the intersection of cannabis and bankruptcy law. Can
cannabis companies obtain protections under bankruptcy law? If not,
why? What alternatives do cannabis companies have to filing for
bankruptcy? And what might the future hold? Keith answers these and
other questions on this edition of The Grass is Always
Greenberg.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Cannabis & Hemp from United States
Working Remotely? Watch Out For Double Taxation
ORBA
More people are working remotely these days and that trend seems unlikely to change even after the pandemic is over. Remote work can be convenient. However, it raises the risk of double taxation...
Negligence Is Not Enough/Set-Up Tactics Are Disfavored
Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton
Over the past 10 years, policy limit settlement demands with myriad conditions have become the norm. In many instances, the conditions are imposed in the hope that the insurer will falter in its efforts to comply.