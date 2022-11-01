ARTICLE

California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a slew of laws that could reshape California's cannabis industry. In the first of a series of episodes analyzing these laws, Greenberg Glusker attorneys Priya Sopori, Steve Stein, and Michelle Mabugat provide an overview of what Governor Newsom signed and how it will impact licensed operators.

