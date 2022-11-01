Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
United States:
A Changed Legal Landscape? Analyzing California's New Cannabis Laws (Podcast)
01 November 2022
Greenberg Glusker Fields Claman & Machtinger
California Governor Gavin Newsom recently signed a slew of laws
that could reshape California's cannabis industry. In the first
of a series of episodes analyzing these laws, Greenberg Glusker
attorneys Priya Sopori, Steve Stein, and Michelle Mabugat provide
an overview of what Governor Newsom signed and how it will impact
licensed operators.
