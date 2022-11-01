While we hope to avoid them, disputes are a part of today's business climate. No matter how well you conduct your business, disputes between shareholders, employees, suppliers, customers, and business partners may arise. In the cannabis industry, litigation can also arise from a deeply complex regulatory framework including regulators bringing civil actions as a means of enforcement.

FTI Consulting's professionals analyze financial, competitive and industry information to help clients unravel challenging financial and economic issues in commercial disputes and litigation. These professionals are highly skilled at communicating their findings through expert testimony, using sophisticated graphics and courtroom technology.

Areas of Expertise

Accounting Investigations

Regulatory/Compliance

Shareholder Disputes

Economic Damages (breach of fiduciary duty, intellectual property infringement)

Expert Testimony

Trial Services

Representative Matters in Cannabis

FTI Consulting was retained by counsel and our experts provided various dispute advisory services in the following cannabis industry matters:

Determined fair market value of minority interest in a Massachusetts vertically integrated cannabis company pursuant to dispute involving an acquisition by a privately held multi-state operator ("MSO"). Provided expert testimony in arbitration.

Determined fair market value of leading vertically integrated Colorado cannabis company with significant real estate holdings and operations in Colorado and Canada for purposes of determining economic damages due to breach of contract claims. Provided expert testimony in arbitration.

Determined the value of a minority ownership interest in the Florida cannabis operations of a publicly traded MSO for purposes of quantifying economic damages. Provided expert testimony in deposition and arbitration.

Determined the fair market value of a license in a medical-only limited license state for purposes of determining economic damages related to a breach of contract. Provided expert testimony in deposition and arbitration.

Determined economic damages due to a breach of contract, misappropriation of trade secrets and unfair business practices stemming from a failed acquisition of cannabis assets in Colorado and Washington.

Assisted counsel in quantifying economic damages related to lost profits and destruction of value for vertically integrated cannabis company due to loss of a significant component of its cultivation business.

FTI Consulting's team understands the unique challenges of the cannabis industry from local, national and global perspectives and, as one of the first major U.S.-based business advisory firms to establish a cannabis-specific practice, FTI Consulting is committed to helping the industry grow and succeed.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.