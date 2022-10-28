United States:
The Marijuana Conundrum In The Workplace: Balancing Staffing, Compliance, And Safety Concerns (Podcast)
28 October 2022
Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart
As a growing number of state and local governments have passed
laws legalizing marijuana use, employers have been faced with the
need to balance competing needs and interests, including:
recruitment and retention; compliance requirements, such as
disability and medical marijuana accommodations; and the need to
maintain a safe workplace. In this podcast, Mike Clarkson, co-chair
of Ogletree Deakins' Drug Testing Practice Group, offers
valuable insights and tips for navigating the complex and evolving
issues regarding marijuana in the workplace.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
