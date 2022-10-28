ARTICLE

As a growing number of state and local governments have passed laws legalizing marijuana use, employers have been faced with the need to balance competing needs and interests, including: recruitment and retention; compliance requirements, such as disability and medical marijuana accommodations; and the need to maintain a safe workplace. In this podcast, Mike Clarkson, co-chair of Ogletree Deakins' Drug Testing Practice Group, offers valuable insights and tips for navigating the complex and evolving issues regarding marijuana in the workplace.

