The past three years have been monumental for psilocybin, a term that had not seen much popularity in the news or our legal system prior to the past 10 years. This compound naturally occurs in psilocybin mushrooms, better known colloquially and in popular culture as “magic mushrooms.” It is listed as a Schedule I controlled substance, like cannabis; both were categorized as such in 1970 as part of the Federal Controlled Substances Act.

This status means that it is illegal to possess, obtain, distribute or produce psilocybin, regardless of the purpose for its use. Additionally, currently it has no accepted medical use and lacks accepted safety for use under medical supervision. Similar to cannabis legislation, psilocybin has seen movement in state legislatures toward efforts of decriminalization, de-prioritization and, in some cases, legalization of its use for scientific and medical research.

New Jersey is the latest example of such recent movement. On June 23, 2022, Senate President, Senator Nick Scutari, introduced the “Psilocybin Behavioral Health Access and Services Act” (the “Psilocybin Behavioral Act”) in an effort to authorize the production of psilocybin for therapeutic use under a controlled environment, and to decriminalize and expunge past conviction for certain psilocybin-related conduct. The purpose of this bill and the value Senator Scutari sees for New Jersey in adopting such a bill should be contrasted with what has been seen in other states with respect to psilocybin use.

New Jersey

Senator Scutari, a longtime champion for legalizing recreational and medicinal cannabis, recognizes the need for mental health awareness and for mental health providers and patients in New Jersey to have another avenue for treatment. He has stated that the Psilocybin Behavioral Act is a good place to start government discussion and interaction with this topic, in particular since Governor Murphy, as of Feb. 4, 2021, approved S3256/A-5084, amending N.J.S.2C:35-10, which reclassified possession of one ounce or less of psilocybin as a disorderly person's offense. While psilocybin has not been decriminalized in New Jersey, the State has imposed limited penalties for users with the amendment approved in 2021, while one of the core tenets of the Psilocybin Behavioral Act is to approve decriminalization.

The Psilocybin Behavioral Act states: [I]t is the intent of the Legislature to facilitate the establishment of safe, legal, and affordable psilocybin service centers to provide residents of New Jersey who are 21 years of age or older with opportunities for supported psilocybin experiences to alleviate distress, provide preventative behavioral health care, and foster wellness and personal growth. …

Since the legislation “authorizes production and use of psilocybin to promote health and wellness; decriminalizes, and expunges past offenses involving psilocybin production, possession, use and distribution,” the use of psilocybin, if this bill were to be enacted, would be governed by the Department of Health. It is expected that further conversations regarding this bill are to occur sometime in the fall.

So what does the new bill propose? The primary focus is on the therapeutic side of psilocybin and would legalize the substance to be used in research and administered for clinical use at psilocybin service centers. At these centers, psilocybin would be provided to a client under the supervision of a licensed operator. It also specifies that there would be “no county or municipal taxes or fees on the manufacture or sale of psilocybin products or the provision of psilocybin services,” which is similar to the State's treatment of medical cannabis. Furthermore, those with psilocybin convictions may be eligible for expungements or amended judgments under the bill. It would also be permissible for New Jersey citizens to grow mushrooms at home, which is different from the cannabis regulations.

Senator Scutari's bill, however, does not take the same form as New Jersey's cannabis law, which has established a thriving recreational market. Rather, he posits that the substance should be used more exclusively as a treatment, not a form of revenue for the state. However, the bill takes some inspiration from the current Cannabis Regulatory, Enforcement Assistance, and Marketplace Modernization (CREAMM) Act, as there will be four different types of licenses, including, a psilocybin product manufacturer, psilocybin service center operator, psilocybin testing laboratory, and psilocybin service facilitator, as well as a psilocybin worker permit. The bill also proposes a social equity component called a “social opportunity program” for which applicants with certain residency and employee qualifications would be eligible for three of the four licenses. More specifically, if an applicant entity is 51% owned by people living in an economically distressed area for five out of the last 10 years and have more than 10 full-time employees, of whom half are residents of low-income areas, the entity would qualify under the social opportunity program.

The bill includes mention of the Cannabis Regulatory Commission (CRC) in that the manufacturing and administration of psilocybin products, as well as the transfer between licensed premises, would be tracked with the use of the already existing cannabis tracking system. A member of the CRC would also sit on the Psilocybin Behavioral Health Access and Services Advisory Board as a non-voting member to add expertise on how to implement the tracking system. The rest of the Board would be integral to determining the further processes for licensing and integration of the bill's components.

Federal Law and Across the United States

Without movement on the federal legal front to provide access to the drug, anyone looking to do clinicalrelated research is required to obtain federal approval and waivers to use the substance. Using the drug in 2016, NYU Langone Medical Center evaluated its effects on anxiety and depression in cancer patients. As of 2021, NYU Langone's Department of Psychiatry will be able to study the effects of psychedelic compounds through the Center for Psychedelic Medicine. By implementing legislation, the scientific community would have a straightforward pathway to conduct research and hold clinical trials, which are currently very rare due to the legal difficulties and related expenses.

Psilocybin was initially decriminalized on a city-by-city basis, with Denver, Colorado, leading the way in May of 2019. Oakland, CA, Santa Cruz, CA, Ann Arbor, MI, and Washington, D.C., followed suit. In November 2020, Oregon became the first state to pass a law which both decriminalized and legalized psilocybin for therapeutic applications. New Jersey is in the company of other states, such as California, Colorado, Washington, New York and Michigan, in its introduction of a bill related to the drug.

Moreover, U.S. Senators Cory Booker and Rand Paul have introduced bipartisan federal legislation amending the Right to Try Act to include and explicitly clarify that terminally ill patients will have access to experimental treatments involving Schedule I drugs for which Phase 1 clinical trials have been conducted, specifically citing MDMA and psilocybin. A press release from the office of Senator Cory Booker explained that the legislation aims to “remove any obstacle presented by the Controlled Substances Act with respect to Schedule I substances when they are used by doctors and patients in accordance with the federal Right to Try law.”

A number of developments are set to take place in this field as it expands into new areas of research. Based on its initial research trial, NYU Langone's team has recently published research regarding psilocybin's beneficial effects on alcohol use disorder. The trial is set to continue in hopes of eventually securing FDA approval.

As of now, Oregon residents over the age of 21 have access to therapy centers that would include a licensed facilitator to administer the substance and provide support throughout its effects. This is similar to what is being proposed in New Jersey and many other states, and it will likely serve as a roadmap for future regulations..

Laws and regulations will continue to develop in Oregon and other states, including New Jersey. Consequently, entrepreneurs will be interested in obtaining appropriate licensure for a new, heavily regulated industry. As with cannabis, psilocybin businesses should expect to be held to strict compliance with regulations.

