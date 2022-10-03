Welcome back to the Weed in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, we learn that Arkansas voters will have their votes counted in their referendum on cannabis. Oklahoma's governor favors federal legalization, although not a state measure. Cannabis lounges open in Nevada. Georgia issues medical marijuana licenses. And finally, let's all get aboard the CannaBus.

Arkansas

Arkansas voters will be able to vote on adult-use legalization in November, the state Supreme Court decided late last week. The State Board of Election Commissioners had denied certification of the measure in August, citing concerns about ballot sufficiency. The Supreme Court disagreed.

...we conclude that the ballot title at issue is complete enough to convey an intelligible idea of the scope and import of the proposed amendment.

So add Arkansas to the list of states we'll be reporting on in a little over a month!

Oklahoma

As we reported last week, voters in the Sooner State will not be joining their neighbors to the east in voting on cannabis. For an in-depth look at the reasons why, see this piece from the Tulsa World. One thing to note is Governor Kevin Stitt's (R) response to the issue. Although he does not support legalization in his state, he does support a federal measure to make cannabis legal.

Nevada

Las Vegas will soon have a new type of attraction to offer visitors – cannabis consumption lounges. The City Council voted to allow the lounges within city limits, by a 5-1 vote. Twenty licenses will be issued in October.

Georgia

It's been seven years since Georgia legalized medical marijuana and three years since the governor signed a law to set up a system to allow the sale of low-THC medical cannabis oil. Now, at long last, the state awarded two medical cannabis licenses, and production is expected to start within a year. No one can complain this was a rushed process.

Interesting footnote, even though Georgia legalized medical marijuana, members of the Georgia Bar cannot advise clients involved in the state-legal cannabis business. This prohibition is based on a 2021 Order of the Georgia Supreme Court denying the Georgia bar's motion to amend the Georgia Rules of Professional Conduct to permit Georgia lawyers to advise clients involved in the cannabis business.

And finally

If you'll be in Texas next month, keep your eyes peeled for the CannaBus. It's a mobile dispensary from Goodblend, one of three companies licensed to sell medical cannabis in the state. The "Ride for your Rights" tour seeks to educate Texans on the state's program, including how to obtain a cannabis prescription.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

