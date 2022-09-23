Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, lawmakers called for interstate sales of cannabis. It looks like Oklahoma voters will not weigh in on legalization. Idaho just says "No" to CBD products for pets. And finally, we have an explanation for the Green Bay Packers' interesting touchdown celebration.

Interstate sales

One of the issues facing the cannabis industry is the inability to sell its product across state lines. This is particularly a problem for small businesses, who may be forced out by large multistate companies. Two federal lawmakers, Rep. Jared Huffman (D-CA) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-OR) have introduced the "Small and Homestead Independent Producers (SHIP) Act," which would allow interstate commerce in marijuana. The only problem? Cannabis has to be legal on the federal level in order for this law to go into effect. If that happens, California is ready. Gov. Gavin Newsome (D) signed a bill allowing California cannabis companies to do business in other legal markets.

Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Supreme Court decided this week that votes in the Sooner State will not vote on adult-use legalization in November. Last week, we reported on signature challenges, but that issue did not signal the death knell for the initiative. Ultimately, the Court decided that two lingering challenges (one to the title and one to the summary of the initiative) will not be formally resolved in time for the matter to go onto the ballot.

Idaho

If you'd like to give Fido or Fluffy some CBD, you'd better not do that in Idaho. The state recently outlawed CBD and other hemp-derived products for pet use as of November 1.

"These products are considered adulterated," said Chanel Tewalt, the agency's deputy director. "They're considered that way at the federal level and the state level."

And finally

If you watched the Green Bay Packers play the Chicago Bears on Sunday night, you may have noticed an elaborate touchdown celebration in the game's first half. One observer likened it to a tea party, but with poisoned tea – very puzzling. Well, now we have an answer. This was a salute to quarterback Aaron Rodgers' trips to Peru, where he used ayahuasca. You learn something new every day.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.