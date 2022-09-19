Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, we've got more info on ballot initiatives – probably a feature that will follow us into November. We start out in Missouri, head over to Arkansas and wind up in Oklahoma. But that's not all! Bermuda would like to set up a cannabis industry, but the UK thinks that's a bad idea. And finally, we see that you can build a house of hemp.

Missouri

We reported last week that legislators failed to pass a legalization bill during the legislature's special session. This throws the question back to the ballot initiative. Now, we know that voters will have a chance to weigh in on this in November. Opponents of legal cannabis waged a court battle to keep the initiative off the ballot, but the state's Supreme Court has now ruled that it may remain.

Arkansas

Following up, yet again, on the situation in Arkansas, the Secretary of State declared the ballot initiative insufficient to appear on the November ballot. Expect more court proceedings. Proponents of the measure believe this is merely a procedural step and that the state's Supreme Court will allow the initiative to appear.

Oklahoma

Meanwhile, next door in Oklahoma, we see challenges appearing to that state's ballot initiative. A former legislator wants to challenge all the signatures collected, and an activist wants to challenge the signatures collected on tribal lands. Stay tuned...

Bermuda

Turning our attention to foreign affairs, Britain prevented the government of Bermuda from enacting an adult-use cannabis law. The UK cited its treaty obligations as the reason for its ruling. Will a new Prime Minister and a new King lead to different results going forward? Only time will tell.

And finally

If you're looking for a tiny house in Ireland, check out Common Knowledge's Tigin model. Made largely of hemp and cork, it's lightweight and environmentally friendly.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

