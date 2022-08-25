ARTICLE

The New York Office of Cannabis Management has released the number of conditional adult-use retail dispensaries the state will permit for each region. The state will award a maximum of 150 conditional adult-use retail dispensary (CAURD) licenses. The license caps are tied to the area's population, with the highest number of these dispensaries being in Manhattan (22), Long Island (20), and Brooklyn (19), as indicated in the table below.

In order to qualify for a CAURD license, applicants must have faced a conviction for a cannabis-related offense prior to March 31, 2021, or have a direct relative with such a conviction, and they must also have experience operating a qualifying business. The state also plans to grant an additional 25 CAURD licenses to qualifying nonprofits who meet certain eligibility criteria.

Applicants will be able to access the application portal for a CAURD license starting tomorrow August 25, 2022, on New York State Business Express. The application window will close on September 26, 2022.

