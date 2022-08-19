ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

September 1 will see the Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission ("AMCC") begin accepting requests for applications pursuant to the "Darren Wesley 'Ato' Hall Compassion Act,"1 or the "Alabama Compassion Act"2 (hereinafter referred to as the "Act"). Prospective applicants will have until October 17 to request an application for one of the licenses available under the Act: cultivator, processor, dispensary, secure transporter, state testing laboratory, or integrated facility. The AMCC will send out requested applications on October 24, and the deadline to submit completed applications is December 30. An approximate timeline of the application process is set forth below.

While the regulations are still subject to change, prospective applicants can prepare for the initial request for applications by collecting the following information and designating a "responsible person," i.e. an individual who will be responsible for fielding and responding to requests and questions from the AMCC:

Category of Desired License (Cultivator, Processor, Dispensary, Secure Transporter, State Testing Laboratory, or Integrated Facility) Applicant Information: Name

Business Address

Email

Phone Number

Social Security Number / Taxpayer Identification Number Responsible Person Information: Name

Business Address

Email Address

Telephone Number Responsible Person Verification

The regulations do not state whether the Responsible Person Verification will be a certification within the application itself or require additional documentation from the applicant (e.g. a power of attorney), but prospective applicants should be prepared to identify a Responsible Person to shepherd their application through the lengthy application process.

Footnotes

1. See Ala. Code § 20-2A-1.

2. See id. at § 20-2A-32 (referring to the Act as the "Alabama Compassion Act").

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.