The Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced it will open the application portal for conditional, adult-use retail dispensary license applicants on August 25.

This "wave" of applications is reserved for individuals who were convicted of a marijuana-related offense in New York state prior to March 31, 2021, or who have a close relative with a qualifying conviction. Applicants must also have experience owning and operating a "qualifying" business.

The office has released a mockup application. Applications will be available on the New York State Business Express site and accepted through September 26. OCM officials are encouraging prospective applicants to begin compiling required documents before the portal opens August 25.

OCM also established a resource page to provide guidance, application assistance, and answer questions about the applications process. The page provides FAQs, defines what it means to be "justice involved" and a qualifying business, and provides additional resources to potential applicants.

Conditional, adult-use retail dispensary licensees will support the first retail establishments for legal adult-use cannabis sales in New York State are positioned to generate the state's first legal cannabis sales before the end of 2022. Experts predict the cannabis market will ultimately generate billions of dollars and create opportunities for all New Yorkers, particularly those from historically marginalized communities.

