Today, the Office of Cannabis Management (OCM) announced it will begin accepting applications for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license on August 25, 2022 – which is just two weeks away.

CAURD Licenses will be the first adult-use retail dispensary licenses issued in New York State. In order to qualify for a conditional adult-use marijuana retail license, applicants must have faced a conviction for a cannabis-related offense prior to March 31, 2021, or have a direct relative with such a conviction, and they must also have experience operating a qualifying business. Nonprofits who meet certain qualifying criteria may also be eligible for a CAURD license.

Applicants will be able to access the application portal for a CAURD license starting August 25, 2022, on New York State Business Express. The application window will

close on September 26, 2022.

Watch our recent webinar on the New York cannabis market here to learn more about how you can prepare your application.

We will continue to closely monitor developments in connection with the rollout of New York's adult use cannabis program.

