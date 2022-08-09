Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

This week, we have news on state ballot initiatives in Missouri and Arkansas. Cory Booker may be willing to support cannabis banking. And finally, the DANK Research bill made its debut on Capitol Hill.

MISSOURI

Will Missouri voters be deciding on legal cannabis in November? We'll know soon. Advocates may have fallen short of the signature requirement in two of the state's Congressional districts, but we won't know for sure until the review is completed. Look for an announcement next week. If the initiative does make it to the ballot, a recent poll indicates it's likely to pass.

ARKANSAS

Meanwhile, next door in Arkansas, the Secretary of State determined that there are enough signatures to put adult-use on the ballot. Sounds great for the advocacy group backing the measure, right? Yes, but... Yesterday, the Board of Election Commissioners declined to certify the measure. Some commissioners thought voters would be confused over issues such as THC limits. Next stop for the advocates? The state's Supreme Court.

BOOKER AND BANKING

Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) has been advocating for federal cannabis legalization for many years now. He's also been on record opposing marijuana banking legislation. Recently, however, he indicated he'd be wiling to compromise on the issue. His Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA) may not pass, and the SAFE Act seems more likely to garner enough votes to make it through Congress. If social equity language were added to SAFE, Sen. Booker appears ready to lend his support.

AND FINALLY

Often, Congressional leaders will name their bills something that makes for an easy to remember acronym. Think the PACT Act, which has been in the news lately. Recently, Reps. Scott Peters (D-CA) and Dave Joyce (R-OH) introduced the "Developing and Nationalizing Key Cannabis Research Act." Our friends at the excellent news source, Marijuana Moment, aren't sure if the authors meant to name their bill the DANK Cannabis Research Act, but I think we all know they did.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.