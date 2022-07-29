Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

Lots of federal news this week! The legalization bill got a hearing in the Senate. The House passed a bill allowing cannabis ads. And a marijuana research bill might actually makes its way to the President's desk. As for state news, South Dakota saw its medical cannabis market open. And finally, if the skies above you are pink, it might be an alien invasion. Or it might be a medical marijuana facility.

senate legalization bill

Following the introduction of the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act last week, the Senate Subcommittee on Criminal Justice and Counterterrorism held its first hearing on the bill this week. Since the subcommittee chair is Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ), a co-sponsor of the bill, it seems likely that the measure will be reported to the full Senate Judiciary committee. What happens after that, with the elections looming and the end of the 117th Congress on the horizon, is less clear.

cannabis advertising

The House passed the Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Services and General Government appropriations bill this week, which seems like a dull story, even to the most avid policy wonk. However, as we discussed recently on this blog, one of the bill's provisions would allow cannabis advertising on broadcast TV and radio. In the Senate, Senator Ben Ray Lujan introduced the Secure and Fair Enforcement (SAFE) Advertising Act, which would do the same thing.

marijuana research

This week also saw the House pass a bill to allow research into the effects and benefits of cannabis consumption. The Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act passed with bipartisan support. The bill's language closely tracks that of a bill already passed in the Senate, so quick action is not out of the question.

south dakota

Not all the action is taking place on Capitol Hill this week. In South Dakota, the first medical marijuana dispensary opened its doors this week. Unity Rd. is the first dispensary in the state not on tribal lands. It's part of a franchise with other locations in Colorado and Oklahoma.

and finally

If you happened to be in Mildura, Australia recently, you may have noticed a pink glow in the sky. Alien invasion? End of the world? Happily, no. A medical marijuana growing facility was using some new equipment, and the window shades were left up. One TV reporter called it an "Aurora Marijuanus."

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

