Nevada regulators approved rules for consumption lounges. THC edibles got the green light in Minnesota. Will the SAFE Act's road to legalization run through the National Defense Authorization Act? Medical marijuana users in DC will be able to self-certify. And finally, we have more news of celebrity anger over phony CBD endorsements.

NEVADA

Public cannabis consumption lounges are coming to Nevada, a year after lawmakers passed a bill allowing them. After 15 public meetings and lots of public comment, establishments could open as soon as this year. Issues of social equity, warnings on higher concentrate products and limits on impaired driving all feature in the new regulations issued this week.

MINNESOTA

THC edibles can now be sold legally in Minnesota, with restrictions on the amount of THC contained in them. In addition, the law mandates child-proof packaging and prohibits marketing to children. Some legislators seem to have been unaware of what they voted for, leading one to wonder, "What were they smoking?"

SAFE BANKING

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-CO) has been an advocate for marijuana legalization for a very long time. And now, in his final term in office, he's still fighting for the industry. Although the SAFE Act was stripped from the COMPETES Act last week, Perlmutter introduced it as an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) this week. Frank Sinatra would doubtless approve his high hopes.

DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

The DC Council recently passed a law allowing residents to self-certify that their cannabis purchases are for medical purposes. Those 65 and older have already been able to do so, since earlier this year. Council members hope that opening up the process to all residents will help shut down the practice of stores offering marijuana as a "gift with purchase." If you're thinking, "But wait, won't Congress just shoot this down?" this is an emergency law, which means it goes into effect without Congressional review. The down side is that it's only good for 90 days.

AND FINALLY

Apparently, some folks in the back of the room didn't get the message, so let's go over this again. Celebrities don't like it when CBD businesses claim they've endorsed their products when they haven't. Clint Eastwood, for example, really doesn't like it. And he will sue. His first lawsuit resulted in a $6.1 million verdict. Now, he's just won another $2 million. Yes, that's a fistful of dollars.

Stay safe and be well everyone – we'll see you next week!

