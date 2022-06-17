Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana. We begin abroad, where Thailand decriminalized cannabis. Closer to home, we note that the D.C. Council passed a new bill on employee marijuana use. Legalization advocates in Nebraska got a favorable court decision. The Delaware legislature failed to override the governor's veto of a legalization bill. And finally, you can add weed museums to your summer travel plans.

thailand

June 9 marked the day Thai citizens could begin to cultivate and possess cannabis. Government officials have been quick to clarify that this is meant to legalize medical marijuana, and those who light up in public could be subject to jail time and fines. As we reported earlier, the government is giving away plants to jump-start those backyard gardens.

district of columbia

Private companies would be barred from firing employees who test positive for cannabis under a new bill passed by the D.C. Council. The bill contains exceptions for safety-sensitive positions and federal government workers. The bill now heads to the Mayor's desk, and then on to Congress. Why Congress? We answered that question here.

nebraska

Nebraskans for Medical Marijuana won a victory in court this week, when a federal judge granted a preliminary injunction removing a signature-gathering requirement. The law stated that ballot initiatives must gather signatures from 5% of residents in each of the state's counties. The ruling said the requirement led to discrimination among voters. The state has vowed to appeal.

delaware

While we taking a break from blogging last week, the Delaware legislature failed to override Governor John Carney's (D) veto of cannabis legalization. Since the legislature hasn't overridden a gubernatorial veto in over 40 years, no one should have been surprised. The path forward for advocates is unclear at this point.

and finally

If you've decided a tour of the nation's museums devoted to marijuana is on your bucket list, you want to make sure you're visiting the best ones. We've got you covered.

Stay safe and be well everyone - we'll see you next week!

