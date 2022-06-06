New York state's Office of Cannabis Management has released draft regulations for labeling and packaging cannabis that may appear restrictive, complex and surprising — and that will likely spark vigorous debate during the 60-day review period that begins June 1.

Under the proposed regulations now before the Cannabis Control Board, compliance with cannabis labeling and packaging precludes many traditional means of labeling and promotion. It's more than just not co-opting celebrity images on your billboard. In fact, billboards are among the forbidden promotional vehicles in New York state.

Highlights of the regulations include:

Packaging must list in bold total mgs of THC per serving and per package

total mgs of THC per serving and per package Packaging must list any solvent used

Packaging must have a QR code linking certificate of analysis

Packaging must be child-resistant, fully-enclosed and tamper-evident

Packaging must not contain images or graphics other than the standard required by the office

Labeling must avoid colloquial references to cannabis such as "stoner," "chronic," "weed or "pot"

There should be no mention of price, customer loyalty programs, reward programs or coupons

Using the term "organic" is not permitted

There should be no obscenities, indecent statements, or disparagement of others' business

Anything appealing to those under 21 — bubble letters, cartoon fonts, neon colors, use of terms like "candy" – is prohibited

