This is an exciting time in the adult-use marijuana space in New York state – last month more than 80 small farmers received conditional cultivator licenses. That means plants are going in the ground, and recreational dispensaries will have product to sell when they open later this year.

As things heat up, attorneys Heidi Schult Gregory and Meaghan Feenan give our listeners a chance to get caught up on recent cannabis developments, along with a look at what's to come. They address common questions such as what types of conditional licenses are currently available and what makes them conditional? Who is eligible for the various conditional licenses? How many will be issued and what do they authorize?

Listen to the full episode below, and subscribe for ongoing insights about the Cannabis market in New York state.

