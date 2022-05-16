The Office of Cannabis Management has announced a series of "Get Ready, Get Set" virtual workshops to provide information for those looking to apply for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary ("CAURD") Licenses to sell cannabis in New York. The CAURD licenses will be the first round of adult-use retail licenses issued in New York.
To be eligible for the CAURD license, applicants must:
- Have had a pre-MRTA cannabis related offense in the State of New York, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis related offense in the State of New York;
- Have had at least a 10% ownership interest for at least two years in a business that had a net profit for at least two years; and
- Demonstrate a significant presence in New York, either individually or by having a principal corporate location in New York.
Read more about this license here.
Upcoming Workshops:
Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m.
- Am I Eligible for a CAURD License? How do I Apply for a Conditional License?
Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m.
- How to Support Individuals with a Cannabis Conviction in Applying for License
Listening Series:
Tuesday, May 24 at 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 24 at 4 p.m.
- How to Support Cannabis Cultivation in NYS
Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m.
- How to Ensure Equity in the NYS Cannabis Industry
To RSVP to these virtual workshops, click HERE.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.