The Office of Cannabis Management has announced a series of "Get Ready, Get Set" virtual workshops to provide information for those looking to apply for the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary ("CAURD") Licenses to sell cannabis in New York. The CAURD licenses will be the first round of adult-use retail licenses issued in New York.

To be eligible for the CAURD license, applicants must:

Have had a pre-MRTA cannabis related offense in the State of New York, or had a parent, guardian, child, spouse, or dependent with a pre-MRTA cannabis related offense in the State of New York;

Have had at least a 10% ownership interest for at least two years in a business that had a net profit for at least two years; and

Demonstrate a significant presence in New York, either individually or by having a principal corporate location in New York.

Read more about this license here.

Upcoming Workshops:

Tuesday, May 17 at 4 p.m.

Am I Eligible for a CAURD License? How do I Apply for a Conditional License?

Wednesday, May 18 at 4 p.m.

How to Support Individuals with a Cannabis Conviction in Applying for License

Listening Series:

Tuesday, May 24 at 4 p.m.

How to Support Cannabis Cultivation in NYS

Wednesday, May 25 at 4 p.m.

How to Ensure Equity in the NYS Cannabis Industry

To RSVP to these virtual workshops, click HERE.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.