Welcome to our weekly roundup of CBD and hemp-related legal and regulatory news:

Bravo Botanicals offers a line of organically-certified CBD products made with CBD extracted from their harvest, including cold-pressed drops and creams. With the success of its hemp products and the passage of Vt.'s marijuana legalization and regulation law, the company is also moving into products containing higher levels of THC under the Encore brand, while Bravo Botanicals will continue as its hemp products label. Brattleboro Reformer.

According to Ted Galaty, owner and operator of Willow's Keep Farm in Minn., while biofuel is one example of industrial hemp, he's most excited about hemp wood. He said 70% of the plant can be transformed into hemp wood, adding it's as dense as oak and as light as balsa wood. He noted the environmental impacts of using hemp for wood versus trees are significant. Hemp can be grown in 90 to 120 days, while a tree takes decades to reach the point where it can be harvested. agweek.

Deborah Palm-Egle alleged Officer Jon Briggs of the Division of Criminal Investigation obtained a warrant to raid the property after driving by the farm and falsely reporting he saw marijuana plants. He drove by the farm to investigate an unfounded tip from one of her neighbors, and in his request for a warrant, said he and another officer had observed "raw plant form marijuana" hanging in the barn. However, no such view was possible from the road, noted Palm-Egle. She also stated the raid may have been retaliatory, due to her participation in legislative efforts to authorize and monitor the growth of hemp in the state. Law 360 (sub. req.).

A chain of medical marijuana dispensaries owned by House of Dank filed a lawsuit in Wayne County Circuit Court challenging Detroit's recreational marijuana ordinance. A provision in the ordinance doesn't allow medical marijuana establishments to be eligible to obtain a recreational license for five years. The complaint alleges the city is attempting to give specific preferred newcomer applicants an artificial head start, and violates both the letter and spirit of the Michigan Regulation and Taxation Marihuana Act. The Detroit News.

MMJ International Holdings is asking a R.I. federal court for an injunction ordering the DEA to make a final determination on an application to import and study cannabis, alleging the agency is in violation of its own rules. The DEA has 90 days to make a final determination after the public comment portion of the application process is done, and those portions were completed in Dec. 2019 and Nov. 2020, MMJ says. Law 360 (sub. req.)

