Beverages infused with cannabis are becoming increasingly popular categories in both the beverage and cannabis industries. However, the regulatory regime resulting from the federal prohibition of cannabis inhibits the growth of this category in unique ways. Seth Goldberg, a Duane Morris trial partner and Team Lead of the Cannabis Industry Group, was a guest of the popular alcohol industry broadcast "On and Off" to discuss the current state of the cannabis industry, the rising popularity of cannabis beverages, and unique aspects of cannabis beverage regulation.

