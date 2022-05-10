The Top 20 Cannabis Law Blogs were selected by Feedspot, a social website that compiles news feeds from online sources. For the second year in a row, The Blunt Truth was selected from numerous Cannabis Law blogs in Feedspot's index using search and social metrics.

Seyfarth's Stanley Jutkowitz – founder and editor of The Blunt Truth – was also recognized in The Cannabis Law Report's Global Top 200 Editorially Selected Cannabis Legal Professionals 2021-2022+. The Cannabis Global 200 is designed to give readers a direct access to the most experienced cannabis/hemp legal experts around the world. The Cannabis Law Report published the list of lawyers here.

Thanks to our readers for the continued support!

