In the latest HB Media Minute, Theresa Conduah, an Intellectual Property partner in Haynes Boone's Orange County office, discusses the complex state of the law governing influencer marketing of cannabis products. The podcast starts with a helpful primer on the differences between such common terms as cannabis, CBD, Hemp, THC and cannabinoids; a survey of the current patchwork state of legality of cannabis and CBD products, and then an overview of do's and don'ts of using celebrities, athletes and social influencers to market cannabis products.

