Business is booming for cannabis ventures, but the legal landscape for brand protection and product advertising is rife with complications that demand special consideration. Companies should be paying attention to these issues out of the gate.

Foley Hoag presented a webinar covering a range of topics related to cannabis trademark protection and promotion of cannabis-related goods and services, including:

Maximizing trademark rights at the federal and state level

Leveraging alternative IP strategies for brands

Advertising best practices and what not to say

FDA regulation of cannabis and cannabis-derived products

CBD, hemp, and the 2018 Farm Bill

Multi-state regulatory regimes as complicating factors

Speakers

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.