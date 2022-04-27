Business is booming for cannabis ventures, but the legal landscape for brand protection and product advertising is rife with complications that demand special consideration. Companies should be paying attention to these issues out of the gate.
Foley Hoag presented a webinar covering a range of topics related to cannabis trademark protection and promotion of cannabis-related goods and services, including:
- Maximizing trademark rights at the federal and state level
- Leveraging alternative IP strategies for brands
- Advertising best practices and what not to say
- FDA regulation of cannabis and cannabis-derived products
- CBD, hemp, and the 2018 Farm Bill
- Multi-state regulatory regimes as complicating factors
Speakers
- Joshua S. Jarvis, Partner, Co-Chair, Intellectual Property Department
- Natasha N. Reed, Partner, Co-Chair, Trademark, Copyright & Unfair Competition Practice
- Neil Austin, Partner, Co-Chair, Advertising & Marketing Practice
The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.