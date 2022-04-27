To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
Michael D. Schwamm, Partner at Duane
Morris, was a guest moderator at
Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference, on Apr 20, 2022.
Watch the full interview:
Disclaimer:This Alert has been
prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not
offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more
information, please see the firm's
full disclaimer.
In a recent decision upholding the denial of a motion to compel arbitration, a panel of the Ninth Circuit provided new guidance about the formation of online contracts under California and New York law.
FREE News Alerts
Sign Up for our free News Alerts - All the latest articles on your chosen topics condensed into a free bi-weekly email.