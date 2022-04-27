ARTICLE

Disclaimer: This Alert has been prepared and published for informational purposes only and is not offered, nor should be construed, as legal advice. For more information, please see the firm's full disclaimer .

Michael D. Schwamm, Partner at Duane Morris , was a guest moderator at Benzinga's Cannabis Capital Conference, on Apr 20, 2022.

