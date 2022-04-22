Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

We hope you had a pleasant 4/20. If you're in the DC area, know that the District is in the midst of a medical cannabis tax holiday.

On to the news! Schumer delays introducing his legalization bill. There's a new House bill dealing with weed regulations. Sales began this week in New Jersey. New York approves cultivation licenses. Yes, we have no medical marijuana in Kentucky. And finally, Woody Harrelson is opening a dispensary.

Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act

When we last mentioned the Cannabis Administration and Opportunity Act (CAOA), it was slated to be introduced in the spring. Now the plan is to introduce it before the August recess. The problem facing the sponsors (Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Senator Ron Wyden (D-OR)) is that they need all 50 Democrats and 10 Republicans in order to pass it. And that's a heavy lift.

Prepare act

Meanwhile, back in the House, a bi-partisan group introduced the Preparing Regulators Effectively for a Post-Prohibition Adult Use Regulated Environment Act. That's quite a mouthful, but you can just call it the PREPARE Act. Sponsors David Joyce (R-OH), Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) and Brian Mast (R-FL) want the federal government to be ready for what they call the "inevitable end to cannabis prohibition."

New jersey

This week marked the beginning of adult-use cannabis sales in New Jersey. It's been a long and winding road, as we've reported before, but they got there in the end.

New york

Across the river in New York, regulators approved its first group of cultivation licenses. The state hopes to start retail sales later this year.

Kentucky

Just last week, we reported on the medical marijuana situation in Kentucky (not popular in Senate, time running out) and promised updates. Well, the bill didn't make it over the finish line. The governor stated that he would consider issuing an executive order if the legislature didn't act. Once again, further bulletins as events warrant.

And finally

Our more mature readers may remember Woody Harrelson's role as Woody the bartender on Cheers. He's now branching out, serving as the CEO of a new dispensary, The Woods. No word on whether he'll do any budtending.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.