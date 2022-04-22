In the past few years, Louisiana has continued to push forward in its medical marijuana capabilities. Keep reading for an update on the current program and legislative changes that could be on the horizon.

Smokable Marijuana Now Available

While Louisiana's medical marijuana program phased in different types of products and eligible conditions since the program's inception, it took a huge step this year by giving patients the option to use smokable marijuana to treat these conditions.

Market Expansion vs. Market Protection

The addition of smokable marijuana has increased patient demand and increased revenues for program participants. Based on this increase in market demand, the current legislative session has seen a corresponding increase in medical marijuana legislation. Most of the bills focus on how best to expand the medical marijuana program beyond its current participants on the grow and pharmacy sides of the supply chain. As it stands today, there are two licensed growers in Louisiana (LSU and Southern University), and there are only nine licensed medical marijuana dispensaries. One such bill will increase the number of medical marijuana pharmacy licenses to 20 while another bill seeks to allow new participants on the grow side other than Southern and LSU.

Regulatory Restructure

The most comprehensive bill thus far, filed by Representative Tanner Magee, moves regulatory oversight of grow-side licensure to the Louisiana Department of Health, expands pharmacy permits based on need, and enhances testing processes, which have been a hurdle for the grow-side of the supply chain.

Additional Amendments

Amendments to the current bills might address delivery, research, restructuring of the designated dispensary regions, and parish-specific expansion.

What's Next?

Interested stakeholders should continue to monitor the current legislative session. The political considerations center around protecting equitable participation in the program for current and future stakeholders while trying to expand patient access.

