Welcome back to The Week in Weed, your Friday look at what's happening in the world of legalized marijuana.

South Carolina moves a step forward on medical marijuana. What's the situation on that issue in Kentucky? We have an update on Maryland's ballot question. Speaking of ballots, North Dakota voters may be voting on adult-use as well. And finally, we look to New Zealand for the latest story involving an illicit cannabis grow.

SOUTH CAROLINA

No one can say that South Carolina is rushing into legalizing medical cannabis. State Senator Tom Davis first introduced a bill in 2015, with no success. But perhaps, in 2022, its time has come. The Senate passed a bill that would create an extremely limited market, and now a House committee has cleared the legislation for debate in the full House. We'll let you know how it all turns out.

KENTUCKY

In other medical marijuana news, time is running out for a bill in the Kentucky legislature, but the governor may take action on his own. Although the measure is popular with voters, it's struggling to gain traction in the Senate. Governor Andy Bashear (D) says he may issue an executive order if the session ends without a bill sent to his desk. Again, watch this space for more.

MARYLAND

Marylanders will be voting on adult-use legalization this November. If that passes, a bill to implement it will take effect. The Legislature's approval for the ballot initiative meant it would go forward. Governor Larry Hogan (R) allowed the companion bill to go into effect without his signature.

NORTH DAKOTA

When it comes to cannabis, South Dakota seems to be the Dakota that gets all the attention. We've written about the Mount Rushmore State four times just in 2022. But don't sleep on their neighbor to the north! Marijuana advocates hope to put an initiative on the ballot, if they can get approval from the state secretary and rustle up more than 15,000 signatures by July 11.

AND FINALLY

New Zealand's cannabis referendum failed in 2020. So why were marijuana plants found growing on the grounds of Parliament? Perhaps they were left behind by protestors? No matter how they got there, the Speaker of the House asked "for the weed to be weeded."

