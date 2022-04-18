ARTICLE

United States: NY State Department Of Taxation Creates New Webpage With Information On The Adult-use Cannabis Excise Tax

New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has created a new webpage with information on the Adult-use cannabis products excise tax.

This cannabis excise tax will apply to both:

Distributors of adult-use cannabis products on sales of retailers, and

Adult-use retailers on sales to retail customers.

If you plan to sell adult use cannabis you must register with the Department of Taxation (which is in the process of developing an online registration process and other guidance. More information is available on the NYS Department of Taxation website (https://www.tax.ny.gov/bus/auc/)

