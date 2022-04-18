United States:
NY State Department Of Taxation Creates New Webpage With Information On The Adult-use Cannabis Excise Tax
18 April 2022
Duane Morris LLP
New York State Department of Taxation and Finance has created a
new webpage with information on the Adult-use cannabis products
excise tax.
This cannabis excise tax will apply to both:
- Distributors of adult-use cannabis products on sales of
retailers, and
- Adult-use retailers on sales to retail customers.
If you plan to sell adult use cannabis you must register with
the Department of Taxation (which is in the process of developing
an online registration process and other guidance. More
information is available on the NYS Department of Taxation
website (https://www.tax.ny.gov/bus/auc/)
